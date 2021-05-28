Nagpur, May 28 (PTI) A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an SUV in Beltarodi area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night.

The deceased, Sanjay Sadashiv Pardhi (45), a resident of Bhandara district, had arrived in Nagpur on Thursday, they said.

"Soon after getting down from a bus around 8.30 pm, he was crossing a road when he was hit by the SUV. He died on the spot," a police official said.

The driver fled the site after the incident, he said.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)