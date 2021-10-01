Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra government proposes to launch a scheme for free health check-ups for senior citizens, state minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said on Friday.

Also Read | SSC CHSL Final Result 2018, Tier-II Result 2019 Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at ssc.nic.in.

Munde, speaking at an event on the occasion of World Senior Citizens Day here, said a committee has been formed to look into how the scheme, called 'Sharad Shatam', will work, and its report will be placed before the cabinet for approval.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Favourites To Win IPL 2021: Here Are Three Reasons Why MS Dhoni-led CSK Would Win Fourth Indian Premier League Title This Year.

"Under this scheme, all citizens above 65 years of age in the state will be able to do get various health check-ups free of cost. It is important that diseases are diagnosed in time. Such health check-ups must be conducted at least once a year," Munde said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)