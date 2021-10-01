When the scoreline read 24/4 in Chennai Super Kings' first match against Mumbai Indians when IPL 2021 resumed on September 19, many thought that the defending champions would reign supreme. But that was not the case. The grit and steel of young Ruturaj Gaikwad helped them post a competitive total on the board and they eventually ended up defending it in style. This was just one match, an example of why there are streets ahead of the others in this edition of the Indian Premier League. That CSK performance, after that long break, was a reminder that the 'Yellow Army' is back with a bang and with an aim to reclaim the top prize.IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Historically, MS Dhoni's side has been one of the most dominant outfits in the Indian Premier League and they maintained that stature as the seasons have passed. Perhaps that has been one the reasons why they have been such a successful unit. On Thursday, September 30, the three-time champs became the first side to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2021. And going by their form, one can predict that they would secure a top-two finish on the points table this season.

There are many reasons why CSK became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. Two of their best batsmen--Ruturaj Gaikwad (407 runs) and Faf Du Plessis (432 runs) are within the top five run-scorers this season. Dwayne Bravo, with all his experience and skill, is CSK's highest wicket-taker this season with 11 dismissals. The electricity-like athleticism of Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina is something that the three-time champs have always relied on and they have not failed to deliver at all. VIVO IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List

In this article, we shall look at three main reasons why they are absolute favourites to win the IPL this season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and Faf Du Plessis (right) celebrate their 50-run partnership against Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo credit: Twitter)

1) Beautiful blend of youth and experience: Most IPL teams have many young players in their ranks who they bank on to become integral parts of their teams in the future and that template is the same with Chennai Super Kings as well. So what did they do different? It is blending that raw youth talent with experience and very few sides have that. The ones that do have achieved success consistently and would continue to, in the future. One example is that of pushing Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings alongside Faf Du Plessis. They have banked on the talent and energy that Gaikwad possesses, something which has been one their main recipes for success and alongside that, they have the international experience of Faf Du Plessis, who has represented his nation at the highest level. The same is in their all-rounders' group too. Shardul Thakur, already a star player in international cricket, is bound to learn a lot from the likes of T20 stalwart Dwayne Bravo, who is a global ambassador of the game in the shortest format. In bowling, Deepak Chahar is bound to learn a lot from an experienced player like Josh Hazelwood. The way that CSK have clubbed youngsters alongside experienced campaigners is something great, not just for their short-term success but also for the future of Indian cricket. No wonder India's bench strength is so strong! VIVO IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate a wicket (Photo credit: Twitter)

2) Strong performances in all facets of the game: Chennai have had complete performers and performances in all areas of the game--batting, bowling and fielding. Many teams rely on their batting to win them matches while many have their bowling to see them through. But a good look at Chennai Super Kings' team would give a clear picture of why they are a complete unit. In the batting front, they have the skills of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Du Plessis, Suresh Raina and in bowling, they have talent in the form of Hazelwood, Chahar and also Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja and Bravo are their biggest bets in the all-rounders' department. And who can count out MS Dhoni behind the stumps! On-field, CSK are arguably the most complete outfit and hence they have achieved this sort of success in this and the overall IPL in general.

MS Dhoni (Photo credit: Twitter)

3) Mahi's leadership: What more can anyone say about this! Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been one of the best cricketing brains in the history of the game and has been one of the biggest reasons for Chennai's consistency in the IPL. Even when he is not firing with the willow in hand, Dhoni's tactical masterclass and his acumen as captain and wicketkeeper is unparalleled in the history of IPL and hence his side are clear favourites, at this point of time, to win the tournament this year. Indian cricket fans, brace yourselves for Dhoni the mentor for T20 World Cup 2021!

