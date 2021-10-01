New Delhi, October 1: The Staff Selection Commissions has declared the results of Tier-II CHSL, 2019 for shortlisting candidates to appear in skill, typing test and the final result of CHSL, 2018. The results of both the examinations have been uploaded on the official website of the SSC. Candidates who have appeared in any of these exams can visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in to check and download their respective results. Click here for direct link to final result of SSC CHSL 2018.

The SSC Tier-II(Descriptive paper) of the CHSLE, 2019 was conducted on February 14, 2021. A total of 28,508 candidates have qualified for the typing test. The exam is being conducted as a part of recruitment drive for the post of recruitment to the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, DEO, LDC, among others. Scroll down to know how to check the result. Click here for direct link to Tier II Result of SSC CHSL 2019.

Here Is How To Check CHSL Final Result 2018:

Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in

On the home page click on the 'Result' icon

A new web page will open

Click on CHSL tab

Here click on the link to download result for 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 (Final Result)- List of candidates in Roll No. order recommended for appointment for the posts of LDC/JSA/JPA/PA/SA & DEO'

The result will be displayed on screen

Candidates are advised to download the result and take a print out of the same for future references. Candidates are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

