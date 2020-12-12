Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of State for Ex-Servicemen Welfare Satej Patil on Saturday said the state government was thinking of providing direct employment to widows and children of soldiers who lay down their lives for the country.

The move will be on the lines of employment to kin of policemen killed in Naxal attacks in the state.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders to Hold Hunger Strike on December 14, Centre Reiterates Farm Laws Are Beneficial.

Patel, speaking at a meeting to discuss perks and other facilities to kin of martyred soldiers, said district collectors have been asked to allot land to the kin of ex- servicemen and a report on this would be submitted in three months.

In Maharashtra, there is 5 per cent reservation for ex-servicemen and 2 per cent for kin of martyrs in MHADA housing complexes, while a state government order on October 20 earmarked 5 per cent reservation for children of ex- servicemen in degree and post-graduation degree colleges.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Update: RJD Leader’s Kidney Functioning at 25%, Situation Alarming, Says Dr Umesh Prasad.

Other decisions taken at the meeting include starting a website of the ex-servicemen department to resolve their issues, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)