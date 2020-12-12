New Delhi, December 12: Farmers, protesting against the Centre three farm-related laws, on Saturday hardened their stand and announced to intensify their protests. The protesting farmers will block the Jaipur-Delhi main road from 11 am tomorrow and their leaders will hold hunger strike on December 14. Farmer leaders also accused the central government of instigating and dividing farmers, asserting that they won't accept the Centre's proposal for amendments in the farm laws. Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders Harden Stand, Want Government to Bring MSP Guarantee Bill.

Here Are the Latest Updates on the Farmers’ Protest:

Kamal Preet Singh Pannu of Sanyukta Kisan Andolan said farmers are going to intensify their agitation against farm laws.

"Thousands of farmers will begin a tractor march tomorrow at 11 am from Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan and will block Jaipur-Delhi main road. On December 14, all farmer leaders will sit on a fast sharing same stage at Singhu border," Kamal Preet Singh Pannu said.

Farmer leader turned down the central government's proposal for amendments in the farm laws. He also alleged that the Centre wants to weaken their movement.

"Centre wants to thwart our movement but we will continue it peacefully. We will foil any attempt by the Centre to fail our movement. The government had made a few small attempts to divide us and instigate people of our movement. But, we will peacefully take this movement towards victory," he said.

A section of farmer leaders said they want the Centre to bring a legislation to ensure minimum support price continues in the country.

"We want assurance on the MSP. We want a guarantee of the purchase of our products under the MSP. Farmers will be benefitted if you bring MSP Guarantee Bill," Sardar VM Singh of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said.

"If the government doesn't accept our demands before December 19, then we will start a fast from the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur on the same date," farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said.

Earlier today, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. After his meeting, Chautala said he is hopeful that an amicable solution will be announced soon .

. "I'm hopeful that there is mutual consent between the Centre and farmers' Union and we can resolve this issue by talks. I'm hopeful for next 28 to 40 hours, there will be another round of talks and some conclusive statement can be out," he said.

Narendra Singh Tomar also reiterated that the new farm laws were brought to provide a fair price for the farmers' produce, increase their income, and make necessary changes in their lives.

Farmer unions want the government to roll back The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, enacted in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

