Pune, Feb 8 (PTI) Pune Police arrested two men within seven hours after they allegedly killed a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: India's NDRF Reaches Gaziantep, Starts Search and Rescue Operation.

The incident which occurred at a petrol pump on the Pune-Satara highway was a fallout of an argument between the deceased and two men on February 6.

Also Read | All India Muslim Personal Law Board Tells Supreme Court That Entry of Women Into Mosques for Offering Namaz Permitted.

The duo kicked the autorickshaw driver in his chest during an argument after his vehicle brushed their motorcycle, the police official said.

"We had lodged a case against two unidentified men for murder and other charges and started the investigation. Within seven hours, we traced the duo and arrested them," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)