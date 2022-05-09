Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 121 fresh cases of coronavirus, down from 224 the previous day, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,79,278 , while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,847, it said.

Mumbai recorded 63 coronavirus cases, the department said, accounting for more than half of the new patients detected in the state in the last 24 hours.

Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Wardha, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts have zero active cases of the respiratory disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said 82 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,30,209 and leaving the state with 1,343 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent.

The department said 17,305 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their overall count to 8,03,96,726.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 78,79,278; fresh cases 121; active cases: 1,343; death toll 1,47,847; total tests 8,03,96,726.

