Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 10, and 300 deaths.

The caseload in the state increased to 58,19,224 and death toll to 99,512, the health department said.

The state reported less than 20,000 cases on the consecutive sixth day on Saturday.

On March 10, the state had reported exactly the same number of daily cases -- 13,659 -- which began increasing afterwards.

The cumulative death figure has been increasing by over 700 on daily basis for more than a fortnight with past fatalities, not recorded earlier, being added.

As many as 21,776 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 55,28,834.

There are 1,88,027 active COVID-19 cases now.

The COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.01 per cent from 94.86 per cent a day ago, while the fatality rate was 1.71 per cent.

As many as 2,40,088 people were tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the number of samples examined so far to 3,62,71,483.

There are 14,00,052 people in home quarantine while 7,093 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 300 deaths reported on Saturday, 211 occurred in the last 48 hours and 89 in the last week.

Also, 1,088 deaths that had taken place before the last week were directly included in the cumulative figures.

Mumbai reported 863 new cases and 29 deaths, taking its case tally to 7,09,857 and the toll to 14,951.

The wider Mumbai division, including satellite towns, reported 2,792 infections and 38 deaths, pushing the caseload to 15,46,074 and the toll to 28,228.

The Nashik division reported 1,379 cases, and 38 deaths of which 14 deaths took place in Ahmednagar district followed by 12 in Nashik city and 10 in rural parts of Nashik.

The Pune division registered 3,442 cases, 1,348 of them in Satara district. The division also reported 54 deaths, of which 18 were in rural parts of Pune and 10 in Pune city.

Another 17 deaths were reported in Satara district.

The Kolhapur division reported 3,586 cases, including 1,095 in Kolhapur district.

The division also reported 104 deaths, of which 45 were reported from rural parts of Kolhapur, 17 from Sangli, 15 from Ratnagiri and 13 each from Kolhapur city and Sindhudurg.

The Aurangabad division recorded 371 infections while the Latur division added 843 cases.

The Akola division's caseload went up by 773, while 473 cases were reported in Nagpur division.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 58,19,224; new cases 13,659, death toll 99,512; recoveries 55,28,834; active cases 1,88,027; tests 3,62,71,483.

