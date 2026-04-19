In a heartwarming and viral cultural moment, NASA astronaut Mike Fincke was seen performing the traditional Assamese Bihu dance aboard the International Space Station, blending space exploration with regional heritage. The unique celebration has captured widespread attention on social media, with users praising the beautiful fusion of science and culture.

Fincke, who is married to Assamese-origin Renita Fincke, marked the festive spirit of Rongali Bihu even in microgravity. His performance showcased iconic Bihu dance movements, symbolising joy, harvest, and the Assamese New Year, all while floating in space. The moment highlights how cultural traditions can transcend geographical boundaries, and even extend beyond Earth. Artemis II Mission: NASA Shares Stunning Earth Photos Shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max.

NASA Astronaut Mike Fincke Performs Bihu Dance in Space

In a unique cultural moment from orbit, NASA astronaut Mike Fincke was seen performing the traditional Assamese Bihu dance aboard the International Space Station, blending space exploration with regional heritage. Fincke, who is married to Assamese-origin Renita Fincke, brought a… pic.twitter.com/dE0thVQCGm — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) April 18, 2026

The development was shared by Assamese-American journalist S. Mitra Kalita, who emphasised the emotional and cultural significance of the gesture. Her post quickly gained traction, sparking conversations about representation, identity, and the global reach of regional traditions. Artemis II Crew Honors Reid Wiseman’s Late Wife by Naming Lunar Crater ‘Carroll’ (Watch Video).

The video of Mike Fincke performing Bihu in space has since gone viral, resonating strongly with the Assamese community and beyond. Many users described it as a proud and historic moment, celebrating not just a festival, but also the diversity of cultural expression in global platforms like space missions.

This rare intersection of culture and space exploration serves as a reminder that traditions can travel far beyond borders, sometimes even into orbit, bringing people closer through shared heritage and celebration.

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