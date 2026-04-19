Kim Jung Hoon, the elder brother of BLACKPINK member Jisoo, is currently facing a police investigation following a series of serious allegations ranging from sexual assault to domestic abuse. The case, which began with accusations involving a female streamer, has intensified after Jung Hoon’s wife came forward with detailed claims of physical and emotional mistreatment. As of now, authorities are looking into charges of sexual assault and the alleged threat to distribute illegally taken images. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Says She Is Ready for Bollywood During ‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Promotions (Watch Video).

What Is Happening With BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Brother?

Kim Jung Hoon was recently arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a female streamer. According to Koreaboo, following the initial arrest, the investigation expanded as reports surfaced that Jung Hoon and an acquaintance, referred to as "Mr A," allegedly blackmailed the victim. Authorities are investigating claims that the men threatened to leak illegally taken photos of the victim’s body to ensure her silence.

The controversy deepened when a netizen, identifying herself as Jung Hoon’s wife, posted handwritten statements and photographic evidence online. Her testimony alleges a long-standing pattern of "extreme control," physical violence, and repeated sexual assault within their marriage.

Allegations of Physical and Emotional Abuse

In her online disclosure, the wife described an environment of constant surveillance. She claimed that Jung Hoon frequently accessed her phone while she slept, deleting photos and altering her profiles on various apps without consent. According to her statement, he restricted her social interactions, limiting her messages to female friends and forbidding her from contacting anyone he deemed a threat.

Screenshots of Handwritten Notes Shared by Kim Jung Hoon’s Wife Online

(Photo Credits: Koreaboo)

"He severely restricted where I could go," she stated, noting that she was often only permitted to visit the grocery store or medical clinics. She further alleged that he dictated her physical appearance, banning nail art and forcing her to discard specific items of clothing, such as shorts and skirts, claiming they would attract unwanted attention from other men.

Claims of domestic sexual assault

The most severe portions of the wife’s testimony involve allegations of forced sexual encounters. She detailed instances where she was allegedly coerced into sexual acts more than twice a day against her will.

The victim claimed these actions resulted in recurring health issues, including vaginitis and cystitis. "Even when I resisted and clearly did not want to, he forcibly removed my clothes," she wrote, adding that the abuse continued even while she was seeking medical treatment for injuries caused by the assaults.

Current Investigation in Kim Jung Hoons Case

While the police have not yet released a formal update on the full scope of the charges, the investigation remains active. The focus currently lies on the initial sexual assault of the streamer, the allegations of illegal filming and blackmail, and the subsequent claims of domestic violence brought forward by his spouse. BIGBANG at Coachella 2026: BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rose Dance and Cheer for Their Oppas in Viral Videos – WATCH.

Kim Jung Hoon has not yet released an official statement regarding any of the allegations. The ongoing case has drawn significant public attention due to his high-profile family connections, though legal experts emphasise that the investigation is focused strictly on his individual actions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Koreaboo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).