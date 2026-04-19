In a major breakthrough in the Noida violence case linked to a workers’ protest, the alleged mastermind Aditya Anand, also known as Rasti, has confessed to his role shortly after his arrest. The accused, who carried a reward of INR 1 lakh, was apprehended by a joint team of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Tiruchirappalli railway station in Tamil Nadu.

According to police officials, Aditya Anand had been evading arrest for a prolonged period, frequently changing locations across states. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him, and multiple raids were conducted before authorities successfully tracked him down. During interrogation, he admitted his involvement in orchestrating the violence that erupted during the labour protest in Noida.

Investigators revealed that Anand, a software engineer by profession, allegedly played a central role in planning and executing the unrest. Police claim he systematically organised provocative activities that escalated the workers’ protest into a violent incident. A case had already been registered against him under serious charges at the Phase-2 police station in Noida.

Authorities are now seeking his custody for further interrogation to uncover the larger conspiracy and identify other individuals involved. Officials are also examining electronic evidence and surveillance data to determine whether any broader network or external links are connected to the case. Efforts are underway to trace additional suspects linked to the incident. Noida Worker Protest: 3 Key Conspirators Identified, 2 Arrested; Pakistan Link Under Probe.

Meanwhile, the Labour Department has initiated a strong crackdown across industrial areas in Noida following the protests. In a significant enforcement drive, notices have been issued to 43 contractors, while licences of 10 contractors have been cancelled for serious violations of labour laws.

Additional Labour Commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi stated that strict action was taken against those who failed to comply with earlier warnings. Inspections revealed widespread irregularities, including non-payment of minimum wages, lack of proper documentation, and failure to maintain workplace safety standards. Noida Protest: From Salary Hike To 8-Hour Workday, Here's What Factory Workers Are Demanding.

The crackdown follows growing unrest among contract workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar, who had protested over issues such as delayed salaries, unfair wages, and unsafe working conditions. The protests disrupted industrial operations and brought renewed focus on labour rights enforcement.

Officials have made it clear that non-compliance will not be tolerated, and further action will be taken against violators as investigations into the violence and labour law breaches continue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).