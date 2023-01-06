Palghar, Jan 6 (PTI) Residents of a housing complex, police and fire brigade personnel in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district managed to foil the suicide bid of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly taking the extreme step after being reprimanded over her excessive cellphone usage, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Air India Urinating Incident: DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police, Air India, DGCA; Seeks Details of Action Taken Against Airline for Negligence.

The incident took place in Manvelpada on Thursday evening, the official added.

Also Read | Prince Harry Reveals How and When He Lost Virginity After Having Sex With Older Woman in Field Behind Pub.

"The teen girl had come to her aunt's place and used to be engaged in mobile phone conversations, messaging etc most of the time, after which the latter scolded her. The irate teen went to the fifth floor of the building to jump off it," he said.

"However, residents of the building wasted no time and called police, who in turn alerted fire brigade personnel and also her parents. The girl's parents and others counselled her and she came down voluntarily," the Virar police station official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)