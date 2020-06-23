Jalna, Jun 23 (PTI) Unidentified thieves broke into the house of a COVID-19 patient in Kadrabad area of Jalna in Maharashtra and stole ornaments worth Rs 72,000, police said on Tuesday.

The area where the incident happened on Monday night is a containment zone, a Sadar Bazar police station official said.

"The incident took place at a time when the woman was in a COVID hospital getting treatment for the infection. We have formed teams to nab the thieves," he added.

