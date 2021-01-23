Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) A 50-year-old security guard of a private firm was arrested on Saturday for allegedly opening fire from his licensed gun during an altercation at an MMRDA site in Khadakpada in Kalyan, Thane police said.

During MMRDA work in the morning, a water pipeline got damaged and local residents gathered at the site to protest, and accused Sunil Kumar Singh took the lead and asked its supervisor to pay Rs 25,000 for the damage, said Khadakpada police station senior inspector AH Pawar.

"In the melee, Singh took out his licensed gun and fired a few shots in the air. No one was injured. Singh was arrested under IPC provisions for rash and negligent act endangering lives, among others," the official added.

