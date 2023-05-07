Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 177 new COVID-19 cases, including 48 in Mumbai city, while one person succumbed to the viral disease, taking the total infection count to 81,67,519 and fatalities to 1,48,537, said a health official.

A day earlier, Maharashtra reported 176 cases and two fatalities.

There are currently 1,628 active cases in the state, he said.

As many as 424 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours following which the total number of recovered patients stood at 80,17,354. The recovery rate of the state is now 98.16 per cent, he said.

The case fatality rate is 1.81 per cent. The state health department carried out 7,295 tests in the past 24 hours, taking the total figure to 8,70,47,732, he said.

At present, the dominant variant of COVID is omicron XBB.1.16, he said. A total of 1,241 people were found to be infected with this variant, while 12 deaths have so far been reported among the cases caused by this variant, he said.

Since the beginning of this year, 107 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state of which 74.77 per cent of the victims were above 60 years of age while 85 per cent of the deceased persons had comorbidities.

Of the 1,876 active cases as of Saturday, 1,760 or 93.8 per cent are in home isolation while 116 are in hospitals. As many as 21 patients who are currently in ICU, he said.

Mumbai city reported 48 fresh cases, while Mumbai circle which includes the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and adjoining districts have added 79 cases in the past 24 hours.

Satara district has reported one death, which is a part of the Pune circle where 50 COVID-19 cases have been reported. The other circles include Nashik 6 cases, Kolhapur 7 cases, Aurangabad 4 cases, Latur 1 case, Akola 8 cases and Nagpur 22 cases, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: New cases 177, fresh fatalities 1, total cases 81,67,519, deaths 1,48,537, tests 8,70,47,732 and discharged 80,17,354.

