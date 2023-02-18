Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 27 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,388, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

This was a steep rise from the 15 cases detected on Friday, he pointed out.

Pune circle led with 13 cases, followed by 10 in Mumbai, three in Nagpur and one is Nashik circle, he said.

The recovery count increased by 14 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,858, leaving the state with an active caseload of 109, he said.

Pune leads with 40 active cases, followed by 29 in Mumbai and nine in Thane, the official added.

As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests stands at 8,63,80,717, including 5,966 in the last 24 hours.

The state health department said 21,818 out of the 9,80,951 passengers who arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 last year were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 34 reports have returned positive.

These comprise eight from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli and Aurangabad, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 8137388; fresh cases: 27; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,858 ; active cases 109; total tests: 8,63,80,717.

