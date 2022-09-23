Pune, Sep 23 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday questioned the "unequal" development in the Baramati area, the home-turf of Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar.

Sitharaman is on a three-day tour of Baramati, represented by Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Pravas' mission to win 144 Lok Sabha constituencies where it is weak.

"Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing, we will take that work to every village. It is our duty to take all the schemes to each and every beneficiary," she said.

Referring to a speech made by a local leader before her, Sitharaman said that he rightly talked about equal development that ought to take place.

"He spoke so clearly that if such good work is happening (in Baramati town) why it is not happening everywhere (in the constituency). So here BJP's role comes into the picture. We have to reach where our schemes have not reached. We also need to ask why these schemes could not reach," she said.

Since leaving Delhi for Pune, she had been hearing about only one region getting all the facilities and the rest not seeing any development, Sitharaman said.

"Everywhere I am hearing the same thing that development is not happening equally in all the regions. In all six Assembly constituencies, if the region or Assembly constituency is BJP ruled, they are not given help. So nothing is being given to the Assembly constituencies that have BJP MLAs," she claimed.

The Union minister also offered prayers at the famous Khandoba temple at Jejuri and Shri Mayureshwar Ashtavinayak temple at Morgaon in the Pune district during the tour, said local BJP leader Rahul Shewale.

