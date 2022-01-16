Akola, Jan 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old MSRTC bus driver allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a speeding car in Akot taluka of Maharashtra's Akola district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place at 7:30pm near Deori Phata and the deceased was attached to the Shahada ST depot in Nandurbar district, an official said.

"He was apparently suffering from some mental ailment for the last five to six months. He was seriously injured after he jumped in front of a car, and died in hospital. A probe is underway to find out why he took this step," Dahihanda police station in charge Surendra Raut said.

