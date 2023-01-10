Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday convicted a 41-year-old man for killing his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

District and Additional Sessions Judge Rachna R Tehra relied on circumstantial evidence and depositions of 23 witnesses.

As per the prosecution, accused Rakesh Ramesh Naukudkar, son of a retired police officer, was in a relationship with another woman and wanted to divorce his wife.

But as she refused, he killed her.

Naukudkar, a resident of BDD Chawl in Worli area of Mumbai, worked in an automobile showroom in Navi Mumbai while his wife Savita Naukudkar (32) worked at an advertising firm.

Theirs was a love marriage, the prosecution said.

Naukudkar dropped his wife at her office every day before heading for his own workplace, said Additional Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale.

On February 9, 2016, he lodged a complaint with the Navi Mumbai police saying his wife had gone missing.

The following day, her body was found with the head smashed near NRI Colony in Navi Mumbai area.

Investigation revealed that Naukudkar killed his wife because she refused to divorce him.

The prosecution also examined in the court the woman with whom he was having extramarital relationship.

