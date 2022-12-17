Pune, Dec 17 (PTI) Two persons were booked for threatening an ink attack on Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil, who incidentally wore a face shield while attending a function in Pimpri Chinchwad here on Saturday.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Gets ‘High-Profile Sex Racket’ Offer Over Phone, Caller Says ‘Good Money for Maintaining Physical Relations With Rich Women’; Case Registered.

Action was taken on the basis of a social media message against Patil, on whom ink was thrown recently over his statement that social reformers Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule "begged" for funds rather than depending on government grants to run educational institutions.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: NHRC to Depute Team for On-the-Spot Enquiry.

Nationalist Congress Party functionary Vikas Lole and one Dashrath Patil have been booked by Sangvi police in Pimpri Chinchwad under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (B) (statements conducing to public mischief), an official said.

They have been booked for threatening to throw ink on Patil during his visit to Pawanathadi Jatra here, the official added.

Meanwhile, one person was booked by Kothrud police for allegedly making objectionable comments about Patil on social media.

The person has been charged under relevant provisions of IPC and Information Technology Act on the basis of an Instagram reel, the Kothrud police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)