Pune, December 17: In a shocking incident, a woman in Pune received an anonymous phone call in which the caller told her that they will introduce her to elite and rich women and she will have to maintain sexual relations with them. She will be paid good money in return for the lesbian relations, the caller added. Shocked, the woman rushed to the police station and filed a complaint against two unidentified women. Sex Racket Running at Company Office Busted in Jalgaon, Eight Including Six Women Arrested.

As per the report published by the Lokmat, the complainant lives in a posh locality in the Shivajinagar area. On December 16, the woman received a call from an unknown woman. The woman on the other end offered her the "job." The caller told the complainant that they want to offer her employment. "We will introduce you to elite and rich women in the society, All you have to do is to maintain a sexual relationship with them. You will be paid good money," the woman was told. 'High-profile' Sex Racket Busted; Girl Among 3 Rescued, 1 Held.

Shocked and enraged by this, the woman approached Shivajinagar police station and filed a complaint against the two women. Based on the complaint, the cops filed a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Acts. A further probe has been launched.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2022 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).