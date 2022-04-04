Nagpur, Apr 4 (PTI) A tiger cub was found dead on Monday in Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary, a forest official said.

In a release, the field director of Pench Tiger Reserve said the carcass was found in Compartment 306 of Paoni range.

"A tigress and three cubs were spotted on March, 25. However, since then the tigress has been spotted with just two cubs. Monitoring this issue led to the carcass being found," the official said.

The body was decomposed and there were puncture marks on the neck and right hing leg, and cause of death being an attack by other carnivores, with poisoning and electrocution ruled out, he said.

The carcass was disposed of as per NTCA guidelines, he added.

