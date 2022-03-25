Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will soon set up a backward commission which will study the backwardness of the Maratha community, state minister Ashok Chavan informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday.

He also said the state government and Centre can work together and find a way to give reservations to Maratha community.

"The Union government needs to relax the upper limit of reservation, which now stands at 50 per cent,” he said.

