Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) A history-sheeter was arrested and his minor accomplice detained for allegedly snatching gold chains of morning-walkers in various localities in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh told reporters on Monday that the main accused, identified as Vijay Chavan (20), was picked up from Govandi in Mumbai.

Chavan and his partner in crime used to travel to Navi Mumbai on a motorcycle and target morning-walkers in areas such as Sanpada and Nerul.

A police official said the accused duo was involved in at least six cases of chain snatching in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

Police recovered stolen chains worth Rs 4.35 lakh and a two-wheeler worth Rs 1 lakh used in the crime.

