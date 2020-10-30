Jalna, Oct 30 (PTI) A widow and a man she was in a relationship with were allegedly killed by her father-in-law and brother-in-law in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The duo was run over by a tractor in Ambad tehsil on Wednesday when they were traveling on a motorcycle to attend a local function, Inspector Aniruddha Nandedkar said.

"The 32-year-old woman lost her husband a decade ago and she was in a relationship with a man for some time now, and this was disapproved by her kin. Her father-in-law Sampat Lalzare and brother-in-law Vikas Lalzare were arrested for conspiring and killing the woman and her lover by ramming their tractor into their two-wheeler," the official said. PTI

