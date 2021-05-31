Thane, May 31 (PTI) A history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly causing the death of a woman who fell off a train when he snatched her mobile phone, Thane railway police said on Monday.

Vidya Patil (35), a resident of Dombivali who works in Mumbai, was in a ladies compartment in a Kalyan-bound train on Saturday when her mobile was snatched at 7:47pm at Kalwa station, an official said.

"The man entered the compartment just as the train was about to depart from Kalwa and snatched the mobile of the victim who was seated near the window. She managed to get hold of the thief's hand and followed him to the door. But she lost balance when the thief jumped off as the platform ended, and she slid under the train, dying instantly," he said.

The official identified the accused as Faizal Jamil Ahmed Shaikh (31), a resident of Mumbra, who has a pattern of stealing mobile phones from ladies compartments in this manner, with several cases registered against his name.

He was arrested from Mumbra on Saturday on the basis of eye-witness descriptions and scanning the station and area CCTV footage, the official said.

