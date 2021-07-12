Thane, Jul 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two-year-old daughter by jumping in front of a speeding train here in Maharashtra, police said.

The incident took place at Asangaon railway station on Saturday night, they said.

The woman jumped to death along with her daughter before the Tapovan Express which was heading towards neighbouring Mumbai, the official from Kalyan railway police station said on Sunday.

The reason behind the extreme step was not yet known, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and the police registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)