Beed, Apr 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed and her nephew was injured on Sunday afternoon in an attack with a sharp weapon by an unidentified person, police in Beed in Maharashtra said.

Lochna Dhaigude, a resident of Ambajogai tehsil, and her nephew Ankush were on motorcycle on their way to Kej area when a person stopped them near Salegaon village, an official said.

"The unidentified man attacked Lochna with a sharp weapon, killing her instantly. Her nephew sustained injuries in the attack and has been hospitalised. The accused fled with the motorcycle. Efforts are on to identify and nab the culprit," the Kej tehsil police station official said.

