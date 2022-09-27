Chandrapur, Sep 27 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger at a village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Awalgaon village in Bramhapuri tehsil, some 128 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The victim Dhrupada Mohurle had gone to her farm when a big cat lurking in the bushes attacked and killed her, said R D Shende, range forest officer of south forest range in Bramhapuri Forest Division.

Following a search, the woman's body was found in compartment no 1138 in the range, he said, adding that a spot inspection was performed in the presence of forest officials and police.

