Aurangabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Aurangabad MP and Maharashtra AIMIM president Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday criticised state health minister Rajesh Tope and his cabinet colleagues over the distribution of Remdesivir injections and accused them of thinking only for the people of their respective districts.

"Until now, we thought that Rajesh Tope is the health minister for entire Maharashtra, but he distributed 10,000 vials of Remdesivir injections in Jalna district. Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh is also doing the same," he told reporters.

Jaleel said the extra stock should be shared with the nearby districts in the region.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and former state minister Atul Save alleged the local administration has failed to develop the oxygen-related infrastruture in Aurangabad.

"There is also a crunch of Remdesivir injections," he said.

