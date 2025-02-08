Large numbers of devotees continue to take part Mhakumbh in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Mahakumbh 2025 is witnessing an unprecedented surge in devotion, with around 400 million devotees taking the holy dip at Triveni Sangam -- confluence of Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

This massive spiritual gathering, which commenced on January 13, 2025, is expected to continue until February 26, setting new records for attendance and participation.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 8, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Around 400 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam so far in the ongoing Mahakumbh, according to the officials.

The event has drawn devotees from across the globe, with prominent leaders like Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participating in the sacred Kumbh Snan. Rajasthan's Deputy CM, Diya Kumari, praised the initiative, saying it's a great opportunity for the cabinet and MLAs to come together and pray for the country's happiness.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 8 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his council of ministers and top bureaucrats of his government, will visit Prayagraj on Saturday to take a holy dip at the Sangam.

Rajastahn Deputy CM Diya Kumari hailed the initiative saying, "On the initiative of the CM, all the cabinet and MLAs are today going to Maha Kumbh. It's a good initiative of the CM and I thank him for that."

Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham congratulated CM Sharma on the 'conservation' of cultural heritage. He further confirmed that the Rajasthan government will hold a cabinet there and will make decisions.

"I congratulate all and thank the CM for the conservation of cultural heritage--he has decided to take us all for the holy dip at Maha Kumbh. We will hold a cabinet there and will make some good decisions," Bedham said.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa further said that ministers will pray for the happiness of the entire country at Mahakumbh.

"We all MLAs are going to Prayagraj to take a dip at Maha Kumbh. We will pray for the happiness of the entire country," Bairwa told ANI.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred Kumbh Snan.

A day earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)