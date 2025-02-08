Mumbai, February 8: Lottery players taking part in the Shillong Teer games can check the results of today, February 8, on websites such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer Result will be announced after Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games are completed. Played at Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games attract people not only from Shillong but also from nearby areas and other Northeast states. Participants can check the winning numbers of the archery-based lottery game by viewing the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 8, 2025, below.

A total of eight Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. These Teer games include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 7 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 8, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe. Lottery enthusiasts taking part in the speculative lottery game can check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games on the online portals mentioned above. They can also view the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 5 here as the same will be updated once results are announced.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 19

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 43

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Is the Lottery Played?

As the name suggests, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game which is very popular in Meghalaya and other Northeast states. Consisting of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, the Shillong Teer requires players to choose numbers between 0 and 99 and place bets. The rules of the games are simple. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Local archers shoot arrows at designated targets, and of all arrows, the last two digits that hit the target are picked as winning numbers. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Meghalaya, where Shillong Teer games are played. Nevertheless, lottery enthusiasts must know the financial risks involved in betting before putting their money in.

