Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati is considered highly auspicious and draws millions of devotees during festivals and religious occasions. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Misleading Claims on Mahakumbh an Affront to 56 Crore Devotees, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly (Watch Videos).

BJP National President JP Nadda Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/MtiDETdkp9 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)