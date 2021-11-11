Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Prayagraj District Court on Thursday rejected the bail application of Mahant Narendra Giri death case accused Anand Giri.

On Wednesday, the Court had reserved the decision on the bail application after hearing the arguments of both sides.

Anand Giri is accused of abetting Mahant Narendra Giri to commit suicide. Anand Giri has been lodged in Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj since September 22.

Mahant Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organization of saints in India, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on September 20.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned. (ANI)

