Bhandara, March 5: Two workers were killed and one was injured after a slab collapsed in the Chikhla mines of state-owned Manganese Ore (India) Limited in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Wednesday, an official said. The incident occurred around 9 am during the first shift at a depth of 100 metres in the mines of the public sector undertaking, the Bhandara Disaster Management Office said in a release. Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Conveyor Belt Becomes Operational, Fate of Trapped Workers Still Unknown (Watch Videos).

Three workers, all permanent employees, were buried under the debris and two of them died at the scene, the release said. The third worker, Shankar Vishvakarma (56), was rushed to a hospital in Bhandara for treatment. The bodies of the deceased workers, identified as Vijay Nandlal (50) and Arun Chormar (41), were sent to a hospital in Tumsar for post-mortem, the release said. While Nandlal hailed from Kharpadia in Tirodi town of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra is the home state of the other two workers, it added.

