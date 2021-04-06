Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) With the addition of5,287 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,44,030, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 20 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,581, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.91 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,95,701 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 85.95 per cent.

There are 41,748 active COVID-19 cases in Thane at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 52,880 and the death toll at 1,237, another official said.

