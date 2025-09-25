Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): A car caught fire inside the southbound tunnel on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Thursday, prompting authorities to divert traffic at Haji Ali and the Worli Connector, as per the police.

Minor traffic congestion was reported in the southbound Coastal Road tunnel, but the situation has now been cleared. Motorists have been advised to take alternate routes.

No further details on the cause of the fire or any casualties have been provided so far.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

