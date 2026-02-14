Is There Sunday Mega Block on February 15, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Western, Central and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, February 14: Mumbai’s suburban railway network will face multiple maintenance blocks on Sunday, February 15, 2026, impacting the Central, Harbour and Western Lines. The blocks are scheduled to facilitate essential track, signalling and overhead equipment maintenance. However, the Transharbour and Uran lines will operate normally.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and expect delays, diversions and cancellations on affected routes.

Central Line

A mega block will be undertaken between Matunga and Mulund on the Up and Down Fast lines from 11:05 am to 3:45 pm.

• Down Fast line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10:36 hrs to 15:10 hrs will be diverted to the Down Slow line at Matunga. These trains will halt as per their scheduled stops between Matunga and Mulund and will arrive at their destinations around 15 minutes late. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re diverted to the Down Fast line at Mulund. Mumbai Gets India’s 1st Musical Road; Know Location on Coastal Road, Speed, and How the ‘Jai Ho’ Tune Works.

• Up Fast line services departing Thane from 11:03 hrs to 15:38 hrs will be diverted to the Up Slow line at Mulund. After halting at scheduled stations between Mulund and Matunga, trains will rejoin the Up Fast line at Matunga and are expected to be delayed by about 15 minutes.

Harbour Line

A mega block will be carried out between Kurla and Vashi on the Up and Down Harbour lines from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

• Down Harbour line services towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10:34 hrs to 15:36 hrs will remain cancelled. Ritu Tawde Becomes First BJP Mumbai Mayor in 44 Years; Sanjay Shankar Ghadi Appointed Deputy Mayor (Watch Video).

• Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 10:17 hrs to 15:47 hrs will also remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will operate between CSMT Mumbai and Kurla, and between Panvel and Vashi during the block period. Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel between Thane and Vashi or Nerul stations from 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs.

Transharbour Line

No block has been scheduled. Services will run as per regular timetable.

Uran Line

No block has been announced. All trains will operate normally.

Western Line

A Jumbo Block will be taken between Ram Mandir and Borivali on the Up Fast and 5th lines from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

During this period:

• All Up Fast line trains will operate on the Up Slow or 6th line between Borivali and Andheri.

• All 5th line trains will run on the Down Fast line between Andheri and Borivali.

Due to the block, some Up and Down suburban services will remain cancelled. Certain Andheri and Borivali services may run only up to Goregaon on the Harbour Line. Detailed information will be available with Station Masters across suburban stations.

Commuters are strongly advised to check schedules before travelling and allow additional time to reach their destinations on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

