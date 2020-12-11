Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inaugurated through online mode a COVID-19 facility in Thane and asked people to be alert so that the outbreak can be kept under control.

He said there was a possibility of a second wave of infections and added that the state machinery was fully geared up to tackle such a scenario.

Also Read | ISRO to Launch Communication Satellite CMS-01 Onboard PSVL-C50 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on December 17.

He said the second wave can be avoided if everyone adheres to the guidelines issued under the state government's 'my family, my responsibility' anti-COVID-19 drive.

COVID-19 numbers in the state are under control currently and alertness and adherence to laid down norms by the people will ensure that we tide over this outbreak, the CM told the gathering.

Also Read | ED Arrests Cryptocurrency Trader Naisar Kothari in Multi-Crore Betting Scam Involving Chinese Companies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)