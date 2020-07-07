Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday virtually inaugurated "world's second largest and Asia's largest" data centre facility Yotta Data Centre, an official statement said here.

The facility is located at Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district.

Also Read | Thunderstorm With Light to Moderate Rain Would Occur Over Gurugram And Its Adjoining Areas : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

The data centre has come up over an area of 8.2 lakh sq ft, the statement said.

Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Hiranandani Group Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani were present on the occasion through an online platform, the chief ministers office (CMO) tweeted.

Also Read | Vizag Gas Leak: LG Polymers CEO, Two Directors Among 12 Arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police.

"This data centre will definitely help Maharashtra considering the importance of data, the state government will encourage data centres in the future too," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying during the virtual inauguration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)