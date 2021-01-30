Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Senior Congress ministers in the Maharashtra government met the party's central leadership in Delhi on Saturday to discuss ways to revamp the state unit.

Party sources said the ministers, led by state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat, met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC secretary in charge HK Patil.

The Congress has already started the process of replacing Thorat who currently holds a ministership and is also the state unit president, sources added.

Among the topics discussed was the strengthening of the party and galvanising workers over the next few months ahead of local bodies polls in the state, they added.

