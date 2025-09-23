Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday assured possible relief and assistance to people affected by floods in Marathwada. He said state ministers and officials are in constant coordination with district authorities and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to manage the situation.

Highlighting the losses faced by farmers, Shinde underlined the state government's commitment to providing immediate support.

"Regarding the flood situation in Marathwada, I am in contact with all district officials and the NDRF rescue team. Farmers have suffered significant losses. Currently, helping farmers is the responsibility of our government. Our Chief Minister and all ministers are going to personally assess the situation. People should receive immediate assistance. Whenever farmers have faced crises, the government has always stood by them. Efforts will be made to compensate for the losses before Diwali," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government announced a Rs 1339 crore assistance package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains between June 2025 and August 2025, according to government sources.

The panchnamas of crops damaged due to heavy rain between June and August have already been filed, for which people are getting assistance. Panchnamas of agricultural crops damaged by the rains currently falling in Marathwada have not yet been done.

According to the order issued by the Maharashtra government, the funds will be distributed to the farmers through Direct Benefit transfers to their bank accounts.

"It should be ensured that the funds demanded under the proposal are not included in the relief funds distributed to all departments for crop damage in the current season. It should be ensured that such relief is provided at the prescribed rate at one time in a season," the government's notice read.

After distribution, the list of beneficiaries along with the order will be published on district websites. (ANI)

