Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood alert for Sunday in Maharashtra's Konkan, including Mumbai.

Amid heavy downpour, flash floods are likely in Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai City, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Suburban Mumbai districts.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Flood: Multiple Flash Floods Hit Panarsa, Takoli, Nagwain Areas; Highway Connectivity Disrupted (Watch Videos).

According to a press release, 24 hours Outlook for the Flash Flood Risk (FFR) till 1130 IST of 17-08-2025: Moderate to High flash flood risk likely over a few watersheds & neighbourhoods of the following Met Sub-divisions during the next 24 hours. Konkan & Goa - North Goa, South Goa, Mumbai City, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Suburban Mumbai districts.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over the Area of Concern (AoC) as shown in the map due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours, the release said.

Also Read | Dahi Handi 2025 Tragedy in Mumbai: 2 Dead, Over 200 Injured During Dahi Handi Festivities Across the City.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai city and suburbs, with the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on Sunday morning.

According to the meteorological department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next seven days, with extremely heavy falls over Konkan, including Mumbai and Goa, and the Ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra from August 16-19.

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai, with the city receiving 92.81 mm of rainfall from 8:00 AM on August 16 to 8:00 AM on August 17. The Eastern Suburbs received 78.15 mm, and the Western Suburbs received 103.98 mm of rainfall.

On Saturday, Mumbai's Santacruz received 24 cm and Colaba received 8 cm of rainfall.

The city witnessed a high tide of 3.32 meters at 5:22 AM, while on August 18, a high tide of 3.54 meters is predicted at 7:55 AM. Low tides of 1.25 meters and 2.43 meters are predicted on 12:19 AM and 1:51 PM on August 18. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)