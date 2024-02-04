Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): The true colours of Indian cultural richness were exhibited as the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav commenced with a grand spiritual congregation in the serene and pious surroundings of Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune, along the banks of the sacred Indriyani River, on Sunday.

The extravaganza, marking the 75th birth anniversary of revered saint Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, is being held from February 4-11 in the gracious presence of the country's leading saints, sages, and intellectuals.

Day 1 of this mega event witnessed the participation of devotees in a higher number than expected and was a great success, with around 15,000 devotees from across the country dedicated to preserving the country's indigenous cultural heritage.

The first day of the majestic celebration of spirituality and culture included Shri Dnyaneshwar Mauli Abhishek - Varkari Honoring, Yagya Rituals and Kirtans. During the congregation, Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj extended his virtuous values with some of the holiest words of wisdom while addressing the attendees of the event.

Spanning across an expansive area of 70,000 square feet, this divine event is fortified by over 150 security cameras and guards, ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants.

Additionally, a congregation of six thousand individuals has collectively initiated the Hari path, a spiritual practice that will culminate on the final day of this Mahotsav.

The grand inauguration of the holy festivity was also blessed with rich deliberations and discussions by spiritual gurus like Respected Jagadguru Shankaracharya Shri Vijayendra Saraswatiji Maharaj from Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhish, HBP Sandipanji Maharaj Shinde, Respected MM Tapomurthy Baba Swami Kalyandasji Maharaj and HBP Bhaskargiriji Maharaj, who actively got involved in havan-puja, kirtan, and Shrimad Bhagwat Katha.

"It ushers to me an eternal feeling of immense happiness to witness such a massive gathering of devotees at the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav, all gathered together to preserve and promote our indigenous culture. We are aimed to impart religious atmosphere and Vedic education in future generation; integrating cultural values which can assist them in identifying their purpose of life and the true essence of spirituality in this process", Pujya Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj said.

Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsava, organized by the Geeta Pariwar, promises to be a unique blend of spirituality, culture, and celebration.

Over 250 artists will participate in an enactment of the Indian epic Ramayana, while Srimad Bhagwat Katha and dialogues on scriptural doctrines like Vedashastra Samveda will also be featured.

Over 2000 Vedic gurus will perform a grand scale 81 Kundiya Mahayagya.

The event also honours great personalities from various fields of service to the nation. The festival aims to highlight India's rich cultural heritage and foster unity among participants. (ANI)

