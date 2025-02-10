Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual programme Pariksha Pe Charcha was aired on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that this year's format was so attractive that the students liked it and learned from it.

Continuing his praise, CM Fadnavis stated that PM Modi considers the whole of India as his family. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for conducting this programme.

"The Prime Minister considers the whole of India as his family...Students have many kinds of pressures in their minds. The Prime Minister has started this discussion for the last several years with the aim of getting them out of this pressure. This time the format was so attractive that the children liked it a lot and they also learned from it. I don't think that any head of state or Prime Minister in the whole world would have done such a discussion which has been started by PM Modi. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister," Fadnavis told reporters.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said today that PM Modi addressed students from across the country today during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

CM Sawant said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students from across the country today during Pariksha Pe Charcha... He discussed with the children that children should not be stressed about exams and gave a very good message to everyone. Exams are a celebration and he also talked about how important exams are for career..."

Earlier today, PM Modi said that he had a wonderful interaction with young students on different aspects of stress-free exams.

In a post on X he also urged them to watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', his annual program where he interacts with students on various aspects of stress-free exams

This year's session, the eighth edition, was held at Sunder Nursery in the national capital.

During the session, PM Modi highlighted the importance of nutrition and inquired about students' food and lifestyle choices. He advised them to take "Surya Snan" (sunbath).

A student from Arunachal Pradesh responded, saying her state is known as the "Land of the Rising Sun," and they practice sunbathing daily.

Emphasizing the role of nutrition in growth, the PM said , "Your growth depends on what, when, how, and why you eat." He shared an anecdote, recalling a visit to a family where a child avoided eating millet roti, believing it would darken his skin, and instead preferred rice.

On a lighter note, PM Modi asked students, "Do you guys check Google before deciding what to eat?"

Speaking further, he stated, "The absence of illness does not mean we are healthy. Sleep is also dependent on nutrition. Medical science also focuses on sleep. Everyone should spend time in the morning sun."

A schoolgirl from Kerala greeted the Prime Minister in Hindi and when the PM asked her how she spoke Hindi so well. Akansha, the student, replied, "I like Hindi a lot."

The student Akansha further said that she also wrote poetry in Hindi. She also recited a Hindi poem. She also asked, "Are good grades the only path to a successful future?"

PM Modi redirected the question to other students, who responded that knowledge matters more than marks. Another student remarked that exams are part of the journey, not the destination.

Discussing ways to handle exam pressure, PM Modi said, "Unfortunately, there is a common belief that if someone does not score well in the 10th or 12th grade, their life is ruined."

He continued, "Our society creates a tense atmosphere at home over low grades. You may have pressure, but you must prepare without worrying about it and keep challenging yourself."

A student from Bihar asked, "You have been an inspiring leader for years; could you share some tips on effective leadership?"

PM Modi replied humorously, "It is impossible for a boy from Bihar not to ask a political question. People from Bihar are 'Tejasvi' (brilliant)."

Since 2018, PM Modi has been holding the annual event to interact with school students, teachers, and parents to share tips on remaining stress-free during the board exams.The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been conducting the programme.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a programme telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels.

The fifth, sixth and seventh editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. (ANI)

