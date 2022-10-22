Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Government has issued the guidelines against mob lynching and mob violence, as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in 2018, the state government informed through a government release.

The release has illustrated the following points.

1. If someone is found with any violent weapon during a protest or strike, the investigation will be carried out against him believing that his intention was to cause violence.

2. Rapid Action Forces will be trained and appointed in every district. They will be mainly placed near sensitive areas.

3. A Cyber Information Portal will be installed by the police for the public to report any incident of public harassment or damage to public property.

The government in the release has issued the following guidelines for investigation in such situations.

1. The officers are instructed to use equipment to control the crowd, such as water cannons and tear gas.

2. The person who is present on the spot must be arrested immediately.

The government has also issued certain responsibilities for those involved in violence.

1. If any property is damaged by any person, mob/organisation, or because of any social media account, then the guilty will be held liable under sections 153 (A), 295 (A), 298 and 425 of the Indian penal Code (IPC) 1860.

2. If violence is carried out by any mob/organisation, leading to violence and damage to property, the mob/organisation is bound to report to the Police Station within 24 hours. If the rule is not followed, then the involved party will be held under suspicion and legal proceedings will be carried out against him.

3. If violence is instigated, which further leads to damage to property, and the person involved pays for the damage, he can be provided bail without any conditions. If multiple persons are involved, then they all will be liable for a specific amount based on the damages.

The government, in the release, has further notified several instructions for the police officials as well.

1. In case of any damage to property, the police will have to file an FIR and will complete the investigation at a particular time. If the police fail to complete the investigation in the appropriate time, it will be considered grave carelessness on the part of the police, and the concerned officials will face disciplinary action.

2. The station in charge will call the video operator of the police station to look at the activities in the station. In case the video operator is not present, then a private video operator must be called.

3. The progress in the investigation and the balance sheet in the case must be uploaded on the official website by the concerned police.

4. If any guilty gets acquitted, then the police officer must file an appeal to the nodal officer and contact the government lawyer.

The direction was issued by the Supreme Court, back in 2018, based on two separate petitions filed by Tehseen Poonawala and Kodungallur Film Society. The Maharashtra government has directed the Maharashtra DGP to issue guidelines to all the police units. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)