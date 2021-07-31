Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed condolences over the demise of veteran Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Ganpatrao Deshmukh.

Calling him an "epitome of simple living and high thinking", Koshyari said that the state has lost an institution in state legislature. "I was saddened to know about the demise of the seniormost leader of the Peasants and Workers party and the longest term member of the State Legislature Ganpatrao Deshmukh. A model People's representative, Deshmukh maintained his chord with farmers, workers and ordinary citizens all his life. He was an epitome of simple living and high thinking. A man of peace and restraint, Deshmukh was a fearless leader, having friends across the political spectrum. In his demise the state has lost an institution in state legislature," Maharashtra Governor said in an official statement.

Ganpatrao Deshmukh passed away due to prolonged illness in Solapur on Friday. He was 94. (ANI)

