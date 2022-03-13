Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Amid the row over the transfer-posting case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday said the Opposition is doing politics on this matter.

"Opposition is doing politics on this case. Till now, 5-6 notices have been sent to Devendra Fadnavis. A case has been registered against five unknown persons. Statements of 24 people have been recorded so far and more will be recorded in the future," Patil told mediapersons.

Also Read | Senior #BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh Was Sworn in as the Protem Speaker … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"Devendra Fadnavis was not summoned but was sent a set of questions to answer. Today, a police team went to his residence as he did not answer those questions sent to him regarding the case," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, a team of Mumbai Cyber Police reached the residence of the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to record his statement in the transfer-posting case.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds CCS Meeting To Review India's Security Preparedness and Ukraine Crisis.

"A police team recorded my statement in the transfer-posting case. I answered all questions. Maharashtra government had been brushing aside the case for the past six months. I am a whistleblower of this case. I submitted the documents regarding State's transfer case to Union Home Secretary," Fadnavis told mediapersons.

Earlier on Saturday, Fadnavis said he had received a notice in which the Mumbai Police summoned him on Sunday in connection with the case.

On February 26 this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil claimed that former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla had tapped phones of political leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.

In March 2021, Fadnavis raised questions about the transfer posting of the police department during a press conference. On the same day, Fadnavis met the Union Home Secretary of the Central Government and handed over some secret documents related to police transfer to the Union Home Secretary.

At present, the CBI is investigating this case. So far, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh have been questioned in this case. Now the statement of Devendra Fadnavis has also been recorded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)