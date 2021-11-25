Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Mahrashtra would organise 'Asthi Kalash rally' on Saturday, for the farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The government would support the farmers' rally which is to be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Sunday but no political person would share the stage.

"On November 27, we will organise 'Asthi Kalash rally' for the farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. On November 28, we will support the farmers' rally which is to be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. However, no political person will share the stage," Malik said while addressing the press conference.

"Various demands of farmers including the law on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) are still pending. One demand that should be supported by all is of giving Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of farmers who sacrificed their lives during the protest," he added.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had earlier on Friday, announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month. The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. (ANI)

